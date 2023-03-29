Five-member SC bench to resume hearing PTI petition against delay in polls

The Supreme Court (SC) will on Wednesday resume hearing the PTI’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly by more than five months as the government launched a bid to curtail the chief justice’s suo motu powers.

In a surprise move on March 22, the ECP had put off the elections — from the court-ordered April 30 to October 8 — citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel. Subsequently, the PTI challenged the commission’s order in the SC, terming it “unconstitutional and illegal”.

A five-member larger bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Aminuddin Khan — will take up the case shortly.

During the hearing yesterday, Justice Bandial obser­ved that the ECP did not have any right or legal backing to extend the election date till Oct 8 and asked the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) to get instructions from the federal government in this regard.

The apex court is likely to conclude the hearing today and come up with a final judgement.

Meanwhile, the SC registrar has refused to accept requests submitted by the coalition parties — PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — to become respondents in the case and instructed them to submit their applications in court during the proceedings today.

Ahead of the hearing, AGP Mansoor Awan arrived at the court after a meeting with the prime minister. “Discussions were held on the case and other legal matters with the PM,” he told media persons outside SC.

Govt moves to clip wings of top judge

As the matter of elections in SC inch towards a conclusion, the federal cabinet on Tuesday appro­ved a bill to deprive the office of the CJP of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity.

The bill, called the “Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023”, was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a federal cabinet meeting and was subsequently tabled in the National Assembly.

It is expected that the standing committee will pass the bill in its meeting scheduled for today.

The bill proposes a committee of three judges headed by the chief justice which will be empowered to take suo motu notice as opposed to the earlier practice, which allowed the CJP to initiate proceedings under Article 184(3) in an individual capacity.

According to the proposed law, every cause, appeal, or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by the committee comprising the CJP and two senior-most judges in order of seniority. It added that the decisions of the committee shall be by majority.

In the bill, the right of appeal is being given to the accused party for the first time, which will be allowed to file an intra-court appeal within 30 days from the date of suo motu notice.

For filing a review application under Article 188 of the Constitution, a party shall have the right to appoint counsel of its choice, as per the proposed legislation.

Full court bench

Separately, a resolution was also passed in the NA yesterday asking the top court to “refrain from interfering in political and administrative affairs” and calling for the formation of a full SC bench to hear constitutional matters.

Through the resolution, read out by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in the rare presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the lower house of parliament called for “non-interference” in the matters related to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), besides demanding same-day elections in the country under impartial caretaker set-up in line with Article 224 of the Constitution.

“This house believes that an unnecessary intrusion of the judiciary in the political matters is the main cause of political instability,” said the resolution, adding, “The House endorses the decision of four judges of the apex court in the suo motu case relating to holding elections and supports their opinion, hoping that the SC would refrain from meddling into the political and administrative matters of the country.”

It further said: “No infringement to be made to the constitutional rights of the ECP and the Commission should be allowed to hold elections as per its prerogative under favourable conditions.”

PTI petition

PTI’s petition, moved by party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Asse­m­bly speaker Mohammad Sib­tain Khan, former Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and ex-lawmakers of Punjab Abdul Rehman and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, pleaded that the ECP’s decision was in violation of the Constitution and tantamount to amending and subverting it.

In the petition, PTI sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly. Last week, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed Oct 8 as the date for elections in the province. Earlier, he had announced May 28 as the date for polls.

The PTI questioned the ECP’s authority to “amend the Constitution” and asked how it could decide to delay elections to any assembly beyond the period of 90 days from the date of dissolution of the said assembly as mandated by the Constitution.

The petition argued that the ECP was bound to obey and implement the judgments of the Supreme Court and had no power or jurisdiction to overrule or review them.

In its March 1 verdict, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the election to the Punjab Assembly within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. It also directed the authorities to provide funds and security personnel to ECP for the elections, the petition recalled.

The ECP cannot act in defiance of the Supreme Court’s directions as it has done in this case which was illegal and liable to be set aside, the petition pleaded. By announcing Oct 8 as the date, the ECP has delayed the elections for more than 183 days beyond the 90-day limit as prescribed in the Constitution.

The petition said that if the excuse of unavailability of security personnel was accepted this time, it will set a precedent to delay any future elections.

The petition added that there was no assurance that these factors — financial constraints, security situation and non-availability of security personnel — would improve by Oct 8.

The “so-called excuse” would mean the Constitution could be held in abeyance every time elections were due, the petitioners feared adding that in the past similar situations have persisted, but elections were held in spite of them.

These situations can’t be used as excuses to “subvert” the Constitution and deny people their right to elect representatives.

“Not holding elections in case of threats by terrorists will amount to giving in to the threats, which is in fact the aim of all terrorist activities,” the petition explained.