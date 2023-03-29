DAWN.COM Logo

Adults should get Covid boosters every 6-12 months, says WHO

GENEVA: The WHO has tailored its Covid-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that high-risk groups should get a booster between six and 12 months after their last vaccine.

The UN agency said the aim was to focus efforts on vaccinating those facing the greatest threat of severe disease and death from Covid-19, considering the high-level population immunity worldwide due to widespread infection and vaccination.

The health agency defined high-risk populations as older adults, as well as younger people with other significant risk factors. For this group, the agency recommends an additional shot of the vaccine either 6 or 12 months after the latest dose, based on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.

Meanwhile, it said healthy children and adolescents were “low priority” for Covid-19 vaccination, and urged countries to consider factors like disease burden before recommending vaccination of this group. It said the Covid-19 vaccines and boosters were safe for all ages, but the recommendations took into account other factors like cost-effectiveness.

The WHO said its latest advice refl­ected the current disease picture and global immunity levels, but should not be seen as long-term guidance over whe­ther annual boosters would be needed.

