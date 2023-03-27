DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2023

Mansoor Usman Awan appointed new attorney general

Tahir Sherani Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 09:57pm
<p>New AGP Mansoor Usman Awan. Photo by author</p>

New AGP Mansoor Usman Awan. Photo by author

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as the new attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) after accepting the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi.

A statement issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr said that the president had accepted the resignation of Elahi — who had quit the top law last week for “personal reasons” — and had appointed Awan as the AGP under Article 100 of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

The Ministry of Law and Justice subsequently notified Awan as the new AGP. The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said Awan would have the rank and status of a federal minister.

In his resignation letter that he addressed to the president on March 24, Elahi had cited “personal reasons” for tendering his resignation. However, he later issued a clarification denying that he had been asked to resign.

Elahi was appointed as the AGP on February 2 after Awan, who’s nomination for becoming the country’s principal law officer was approved by the president in December last year, expressed his inability to take charge as the AGP.

Awan had conveyed his intention to not take the office in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Due to unavoidable professional commitments, I will be unable to serve as the AGP at this time,” he had said at the time.

A source close to him had told Dawn that Awan was frustrated by the inordinate delay on part of the law ministry to issue the notification of his appointment.

Ex-AGP denies being ‘asked to leave’

Elahi on Saturday had clarified that it was “absolutely incorrect” that he was asked to resign as AGP.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier told a private news channel that Elahi had been asked to resign since he could not present the federal government’s stance in a strong manner before courts in some cases.

“In fact, when I communicated my intention to resign to senior members of the government I was requested to defer sending the resignation to the president and at their request I handed the original resignation over to a senior minister,” so that the government send it to the president at its convenience, Elahi said in the clarification.

“Unfortunately, some facts were selectively leaked to media yesterday (Friday) and while I avoided engaging with the numerous reporters and media channels who contacted me repeatedly a distorted narrative is being created which is why I am now constrained to send this clarification,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop concerns
27 Mar, 2023

Crop concerns

AFTER last year’s heatwave that caused wheat grains to shrink significantly, the ongoing wet spell in Punjab and...
Higher learning
Updated 27 Mar, 2023

Higher learning

It is unfortunate that universities in Pakistan — with a few honourable exceptions — are hardly delivering world-class graduates.
Nur Jehan’s suffering
27 Mar, 2023

Nur Jehan’s suffering

FOR years, she was a star attraction for children visiting the Karachi Zoo who delighted in taking rides on her ...
Dickensian misery
Updated 26 Mar, 2023

Dickensian misery

Analysts warn we can expect inflationary pressures to get progressively worse over the remainder of the month.
Dog-bite cases
26 Mar, 2023

Dog-bite cases

AWAY from the hurly-burly of politics, Pakistan’s considerable healthcare challenges cry out for attention. ...
Life-changing chatbot…
26 Mar, 2023

Life-changing chatbot…

THE arrival and impressive performance of the generative artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT has left the world...