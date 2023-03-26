DAWN.COM Logo

WHO to rebuild 100 health centres in 12 districts of Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 26, 2023 Updated March 26, 2023 09:34am

QUETTA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) will rehabilitate 100 primary healthcare centers in 12 districts of Balochistan badly damaged in last year’s monsoon rains and heavy flood and provide them the required medical equipment and solar systems.

The provincial health department and WHO signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in this regard at a ceremony held on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by WHO country head Dr Palitha Mahipala, Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Health Secretary Muhammad Saleh Nasar.

Under the MoUs, WHO will rehabilitate 100 primary healthcare centres in 12 districts and provide medical equipment, furniture and solar systems. Under the agreement, the provincial health department will ensure continuity of health services through human resources and ensure supplies from the health system.

On the occasion, equipment and vehicles donated by WHO for National Maternal and Newborn Child Health programme were handed over to the health secretary.

The solar system for the provincial EPI cold chain room was also inaugurated. The system would save fuel bills of around Rs80 million annually.

Speaking at the ceremony, the provincial health minister thanked the WHO country head for providing not only the medical equipment but also medicines for flood-affected people.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2023

