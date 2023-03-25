DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan MPAs want mosques, schools exempted from gas, power bills

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 25, 2023 Updated March 25, 2023 09:32am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday, demanding the provincial government exempt all government schools, mosques and madressahs from electricity and gas bills across the province.

The resolution was moved by opposition member Sanaullah Baloch of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M). The assembly session, held after a one-day interval, was presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail.

The resolution stressed that all sectors in the province were facing tough times, especially when it came to costly gas and electricity. Educational institutions, madressahs and mosques were particularly hit, and some of them had even been deprived of gas and power supply connections after they had failed to pay huge utility bills.

Against this backdrop, the house urged the government to exempt all these institutions from paying for these two utilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Baloch said the KP government had shifted 6,500 mosques to solar energy as it was the state’s responsibility to ensure the supply of gas, electricity and other basic amenities. He said the upcoming provincial budget must allocate funds for these heads.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023

