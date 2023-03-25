CDA fails to get plots from DHA against its 1,500 kanals

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide it the record of an agreement it signed with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in 2007 under which the civic agency handed over 1,500 kanals to the DHA and was in return supposed to get more than 700 developed plots.

However, the CDA has failed to get possession of the over 700 plots in lieu of its land which was handed over to the DHA about 14 years ago.

The two sides signed the agreement in 2007 under which the CDA handed over the 1,500 kanals in Zone 5 to the DHA. It was decided that in return the DHA would give 727 developed plots to the CDA.

The CDA had purchased/acquired the land under two awards announced in 1961 and 1964 for its own use, but all of a sudden in 2007 it handed over the land to DHA. As per its earlier announcement, the CDA would auction the plots to generate funds to be utilised on the development works.

FIA seeks record of agreement signed between two entities in 2007

The CDA almost every year in its budget showed the plots as its receivable assets. But it has so far failed to get the plots from the DHA.

Meanwhile, in a new twist to the issue, the FIA sought the record from the CDA about the agreement.

A letter issued by a deputy director of the FIA dated March 10, 2023, and addressed to the CDA chairman stated: “This agency is conducting the subject enquiry on complaint made by Dr Shafiqur Rehman based on the allegations of unilateral, arbitrary, void ab initio agreement dated 12-09-2007 for handing over CDA land (old Islamabad Highway) to DHA on land sharing basis. The alleged agreement was carried out between Brig (retired) Asad Munir, Member Estate CDA, and Brig (retired) Zafar Iqbal Shah, Director Land DHA.”

The FIA sought the complete file, including noting portion against the agreement dated 12-09-2007, present legal status of the questioned agreement, present status of the possession of 2400 kanals and speicfied in the questioned agreement.

The FIA in the letter also asked the stance of CDA about the state land in possession of Emar (a private developer) if any. Earlier, sources told Dawn that occasionally the matter of getting the plots from DHA came under discussion but due to unknown reasons there was no tangible progress.

In June last year, the CDA formed a four-member committee to visit the DHA and prepare a report. The sources said that though during the visit no official of DHA was present, representatives of a private company were present on behalf of the DHA.

According to the visit report compiled by CDA officials, the representatives of the company briefed the CDA about the three sites where plots could be given to the CDA. The report said that village Humak came under discussion but the land in this village already belonged to the CDA in the vicinity of Model Town.

The visiting team was also given a briefing on Sihala where CDA’s report said the land was without possession and cultivation was done by the locals on the site. Similarly, the site of Niazian Dadocha also came under discussion and according to the CDA this land was located adjacent to Dodocha Dam site.

The CDA’s 2019-20 budget documents, which pointed out revenue generation proposals, stated that: “According to an agreement between CDA and DHA, about 700 plots of different sizes are to be made available to CDA by DHA. Concrete steps are required to be taken by concerned formations to materialise the same at the earliest.”

When contacted, a senior officer of the CDA said that the civic agency will provide complete details of the case to FIA in response to its letter. He said that the CDA will also take up its case with DHA to resolve issues of pending plots.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023