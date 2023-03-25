DAWN.COM Logo

IHC declines to give protection to PTI leadership in all FIRs

Malik Asad Published March 25, 2023 Updated March 25, 2023 10:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declined to give a blanket cover to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in all the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered within the federal capital.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb disposed of the petition filed by PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umar and others seeking details of all the cases registered against the leadership of political party with a direction to seek appropriate remedy from the relevant court.

The PTI leadership filed the petition before the IHC seeking details of all the FIRs registered against the party leaders and also sought protection of the court in all such cases.

In response to the direction of the IHC, the DSP (Legal) Islamabad police has provided a list of all the cases registered within the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Capital Territory against each of the petitioners.

The said list also mentions the FIR numbers, the date of registration and the police station where they have been registered.

The court made this list as a part of the record.

“Now that the information sought by the petitioners has been brought on the record, the petitioners are at liberty to apply for bail from the Court of competent jurisdiction” observed the court.

“The instant petition stand disposed of in the above terms”, the court declared.

Advocate Babar Awan, counsel for the petitioner, has argued before the court that the incumbent regime is implicating the PTI’s leadership in false and frivolous cases.

He requested the court to summon details of all the FIRs from the police.

He further requested the court to give a blanket cover to the PTI’s leadership in all the FIRs.

The court was not convinced on this request, it however offered to grant protective bail to the petitioners in order to enable them to apply bail before the relevant court.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023

