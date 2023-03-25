Woman-led kidnappers’ gang busted, nine held in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 13-member gang led by a woman involved in kidnap-for-ransom cases has been busted in Faisalabad.

Nine members of the gang, including their ring leader Fakhra Bibi and another woman accomplice, had been arrested, said SSP Operations Arsalan Shahzeb and Iqbal Town SP Irtaza Kumail while speaking at a press conference on Friday.

They said the gang had kidnapped Dr Asim Zafar from Dijkot in February and set him free after receiving Rs5.8m ransom while it had kidnapped one Mudassar from Rajana and took Rs5m ransom for his release. They said in the Dr Asim case, police had recovered Rs4m from the gangsters.

Fakhra’s husband Sarfraz had also been arrested. The other seven arrested gangsters were Ayesha Bibi, Abdul Ghafoor, Wasim, Amer, Ihtisham, Muzammal and Adeel. The raids are being conducted to arrest their four accomplices.

KILLED: A robbery case complainant belonging to Mian Channu, Khanewal died instantly while a police officer and car driver were injured critically when four unidentified persons attacked their car near Chak 397 JB on the M-4.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Mian Channu, while the injured as ASI Asghar Ali and private car driver Babu Khan.

According to the police spokesperson, a Mian Channu police team in a police van and the deceased Ismail and ASI Asghar in a private car were returning from Hafizabad where they had gone to apply before a court to get custody of a robbery accused from the Hafizabad police. When they all were near Abdul Hakim Interchange as they were taking a turn towards Mian Channu, the suspects riding a car opened fire on them.

