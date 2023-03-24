DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2023

Indian opposition dealt major blow as parliament bars Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Reuters Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 06:08pm
<p>Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023.—Reuters</p>

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023.—Reuters

<p>Supporters of the Youth Congress Party hold placards during a silent protest against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, senior party leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, in a 2019 Defamation case by a Surat court, on a street in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2023.— Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas</p>

Supporters of the Youth Congress Party hold placards during a silent protest against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, senior party leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, in a 2019 Defamation case by a Surat court, on a street in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2023.— Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India’s parliament disqualified the leader of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, a day after a magistrate’s court jailed him for two years in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

Gandhi “stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha”, a parliament notice said, referring to the lower house of parliament.

Gandhi, 52, was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He made the comment while campaigning ahead of the last general election.

Gandhi was convicted by a court in the western state of Gujarat, which also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for one month.

A close aide to Gandhi said the leader had already adhered with the court order and did not enter parliament on Friday during house proceedings.

Leaders of the Congress party said they were gearing up to file an appeal in a higher court.

“This battle will be fought both legally and politically,” said Pawan Khera, the national spokesperson of the party.

“Rahul Gandhi will not stop from asking difficult questions and exposing crony capitalism and this government’s active role in promoting and protecting it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress party members held protests in some parts of the country against Gandhi’s conviction and two-year-old jail sentence.

Congress party officials have described the judgment as politically motivated and blamed the government of Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The BJP is fearful about the rise of Rahul Gandhi and he poses a direct threat to the Modi government,” said Pradip Bhattacharya, a Congress party lawmaker from West Bengal state.

BJP president J.P. Nadda dismissed the charges, and said that Gandhi had insulted a section of Indians who happen to share the same surname as Prime Minister Modi.

“It is one thing to question government regarding the policies, that would be considered a healthy debate, but clearly the Congress has never followed such rules,” he told Reuters.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 24 Mar, 2023

Delayed polls

It is nothing less than a tragic betrayal of the people by the ECP.
Targeted killings
24 Mar, 2023

Targeted killings

DISTURBING echoes of a violent past have re-emerged in Karachi, and experience tells us that swift action is...
TB prevention
24 Mar, 2023

TB prevention

IF Pakistan is to achieve the target of effectively ending the tuberculosis epidemic in the country by 2035, as...
Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...