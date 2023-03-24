DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2023

President confers civil awards for meritorious services

APP Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 09:30am
<p>President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz on the late Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla in recognition of his services in the field of Art (Musician/Composer) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. — APP</p>

President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz on the late Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla in recognition of his services in the field of Art (Musician/Composer) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. — APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred civil awards on 135 national and foreign citizens on Pakistan Day in recognition of their excellence and gallantry in their respective fields. The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday.

The awards were conferred on politicians including Sartaj Aziz, late Mir Hasil Bizenjo and late Justice Rana Bhagwandas. Ahmed Ali Chagla, Muhammad Qavi Khan, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan were awarded for their services in the fields of arts and sports.

Raees Ahmed and late Amjad Islam Amjad (arts): late Arif Nizami, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Javed Chaudhry, Nadeem Malik, Amir Ilyas Rana, late Ziauddin and Altaf Hassan Qureshi (journalism); Bilquees Bano Edhi (social services); Muhammad Ramazan Chhipa and Dr James M. Shera were also awarded.

Dr Saeed Akhtar and Dr Sharif Malik (medicine), Fakhr-i-Alam (hosting), late Saghar Siddiqui (poetry), Maulana Hanif Jalandhari (religious scholar), Lt Gen Noman Zakaria, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Tahir Rai, Behroz Sabzwari and Tariq Mahmood were also among the recipients.

Jehan Ara (IT), Bisma Maroof (sports), Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Dr Shahid Masood (medicine) also received awards.

Several recipients shared pictures and videos on social media while receiving the award.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan wrote: “Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of the hard work you already did.”

“I want to share this lesson with the youth, never give up! I dedicate this award to the resilient people of Pakistan, my fans & everyone who was part of my journey,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 24 Mar, 2023

Delayed polls

It is nothing less than a tragic betrayal of the people by the ECP.
Targeted killings
24 Mar, 2023

Targeted killings

DISTURBING echoes of a violent past have re-emerged in Karachi, and experience tells us that swift action is...
TB prevention
24 Mar, 2023

TB prevention

IF Pakistan is to achieve the target of effectively ending the tuberculosis epidemic in the country by 2035, as...
Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...