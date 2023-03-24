DAWN.COM Logo

Heirs of quake victims in Bajaur get compensation cheques

Our Correspondent Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 10:46am

BAJAUR: The provincial government gave away cheques of Rs500,000 each to the heirs of two victims of earthquake in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

According to a statement, the compensation cheques were given to the relatives of both victims at a ceremony held at the office of deputy commissioner.

The officials district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority attended the ceremony. The cheques were handed over to the heirs of quake victims by Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq.

Yar Khan, a resident of Lowi Sam in Khar tehsil, and Said Munir Khan, a resident of Sakarzi tehsil, were killed in the Tuesday earthquake.

The deputy commissioner said that the administration was determined to provide instant financial support to the victim families. “The district administration is very concerned about the loss of two lives in the earthquake. This instant compensation from the provincial government is result of our strong recommendations,” he added.

The family members of both the victims thanked the provincial government and district administration for providing financial support to them promptly. They said that they were not expected to receive the compensation just after two days of the earthquake.

The PDMA officials said that two persons were killed, 11 injured and 32 houses were damaged across the district in the earthquake. They said that efforts were under way to provide compensation package to other affected people.

CAMP: Security forces organised a free medical camp for people of several hilly areas of Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a statement, the camp was arranged by Bajaur Scouts in Batwar area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Scores of specialist doctors, including lady doctors, and medical technicians participated in the free medical camp.

It said that about 1,050 patients were checked and provided with free medicines at the daylong medical camp. Besides medicines, different tests facilities were also available at the camp.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023

