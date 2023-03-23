DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2023

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests

Reuters Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 01:04pm
<p>This combination of file photos shows a protester taking down an Indian and waving a “Khalistan flag” at the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. — Screengrab via ANI video/Twitter</p>

This combination of file photos shows a protester taking down an Indian and waving a “Khalistan flag” at the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. — Screengrab via ANI video/Twitter

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday said the country will review security at the Indian High Commission in London following “unacceptable acts of violence” towards the mission’s staff.

Earlier this week, India summoned the most senior British diplomat in New Delhi to protest at the actions taken by “separatist and extremist elements” against the country’s mission in London.

The BBC and Indian media reported that protesters with “Khalistan” banners detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the diplomatic mission’s building earlier, to protest against the recent police action in India’s Punjab state.

Khalistan refers to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups but which does not exist.

According to the BBC, crowds had gathered outside the high commission’s building on Sunday and windows were broken, after which India demanded an explanation for the “complete absence of British security” around the premises.

On Wednesday, Indian daily The Hindu reported that at least a hundred police officers were standing guard on both sides of the road outside the High Commission in London on Wednesday.

Cleverly said that a police investigation was ongoing after the acts of violence and that the country will make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the Indian mission’s staff as it did for demonstrations on Wednesday.

Authorities in India’s northern state of Punjab had also launched a major search on Saturday for Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

On Monday, Indian authorities had extended a mobile internet blackout across a state of about 30 million people as police hunted a Sikh preacher, Amritpal Singh.

The same day, police said they had arrested 114 people so far but Singh’s whereabouts were unknown.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...
Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...