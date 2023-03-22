DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2023

Imran, spouse fail to join Toshakhana investigation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 06:55am

LAHORE: PTI Chair­man Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi decided not to join investigations into Toshakhana gifts case despite the summons issu­­ed by National Account­ab­ility Bureau (NAB), Raw­a­l­­pindi, to them for March 21.

The former premier has secured bail in the case from the Lahore High Court, but his spouse has not.

In a call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, NAB accused her of misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust and illegal gain in selling the gifted state assets. “You (Bushra) received a Rolex ladies wristwatch, one box containing one locket with chain gold and diamond and two bracelets of gold and diamond presented by the Emir of Qatar. Similarly, one necklace, one bracelet, one ring and a pair of earrings presented by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia,” the bureau said.

In the Toshakhana case, Mr Khan is accused of purchasing foreign gifts at throwaway prices and then selling them for millions of rupees.

NAB summons Buzdar

On the other hand, the NAB has also summoned former chief minister Us­­man Buzdar for Wednes­day (today) in an income beyond means case.

In the call-up notice, the NAB said, “You were served a questionnaire on March 3 but you failed to submit its reply. You also skipped NAB hearing on March 13.

“You are directed to appear before NAB Lahore on March 22. Non-compliance may entail penal consequences as provided in section 2 of the schedule of NAO.”

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023

