PM wants more Qatari investment in Pakistan

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published May 10, 2024 Updated May 10, 2024 07:52am

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets the Qatari delegation, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a message from his Qatari counterpart underscoring potential avenues for reinforcing bilateral ties.

“Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Moham­med bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has sent a written message to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, pertaining to bilateral relations and way to support and develop them,” Qatari newswire QNA reported.

The message was delivered to PM Sharif by the visiting Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, who is accompanied by a delegation from the Qatar Investment Authority.

PM Sharif said his government would like to see Qatar expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan in priority sectors and offered facilitation by Spec­ial Investment Facilitation Council.

Dr Al-Khulaifi also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. During their meeting, the two sides reviewed Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations and trade and investment ties, with particular focus on cooperation in sectors like energy, mining and aviation, according to the Foreign Office.

May 9 trials

The Foreign Office said the government is firmly committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that those responsible for the disturbances on May 9, 2023, are held accountable.

FO spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said: “We are committed to upholding our laws and to holding those responsible for the May 9 events to account and ensure public safety and protect public property.”

A day earlier, the US State Department stres­s­ed the importance of gua­r­anteeing the safety and security of all detainees, including former prime minister Imran Khan.

In response to US concerns about detainees, Ms Baloch asserted that Pakistan’s judicial system was fully capable of making decisions in accordance with country’s laws and the Constitution, emphasising that due process and justice were fundamental components of the legal framework.

“We do not need directions from anyone with regard to Pakistan’s domestic laws,” she said.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024

