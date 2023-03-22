HRW calls for end to ‘over the top’ use of terror charges

KARACHI: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent political violence taking place in Pakistan and asked the government to de-escalate the situation and minimise ‘overbroad anti-terrorism provisions’ against opposition protesters.

In a statement, HRW termed the current political situation ‘very worrying’ and said that police in Pakistan have used abusive measures against supporters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“The use of Pakistan’s vague and overbroad anti-terrorism provisions against opposition protesters is very worrying,” said Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at HRW.

She said if the PTI supporters had taken the law into their own hands and their actions resulted in violence, they should be charged under the appropriate laws.

HRW noted that police have used abusive measures in the escalating the confrontation between wit Mr Khan’s supporters.

It also added that the protesters have a responsibility to be peaceful and respect the country’s laws.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023