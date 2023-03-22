DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2023

HRW calls for end to ‘over the top’ use of terror charges

Dawn Report Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent political violence taking place in Pakistan and asked the government to de-escalate the situation and minimise ‘overbroad anti-terrorism provisions’ against opposition protesters.

In a statement, HRW termed the current political situation ‘very worrying’ and said that police in Pakistan have used abusive measures against supporters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“The use of Pakistan’s vague and overbroad anti-terrorism provisions against opposition protesters is very worrying,” said Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at HRW.

She said if the PTI supporters had taken the law into their own hands and their actions resulted in violence, they should be charged under the appropriate laws.

HRW noted that police have used abusive measures in the escalating the confrontation between wit Mr Khan’s supporters.

It also added that the protesters have a responsibility to be peaceful and respect the country’s laws.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...
Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...