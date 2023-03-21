DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Pakistan Navy ship delivers relief goods to quake-hit Syria, Turkiye

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 10:05am
<p>Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, carrying relief goods, has docked the Turkish Port of Mersin. — Radio Pakistan</p>

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, carrying relief goods, has docked the Turkish Port of Mersin. — Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship Nasr, which was deployed on the international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, reached the Turkish port city of Mersin on Monday.

PNS Nasr, which completed relief mission in Syria before arrival in Mersin, will provide relief goods weighing approximately 200 tonnes to Turkish officials for distribution among those affected by the earthquake.

A massive earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria last month, leaving thousands dead.

A second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard PNS Moawin on March 23.

Upon arrival at the Turkish port, PNS Nasr was received by the governor of Mersin, government representatives, and Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkiye.

During meetings with officials onboard PNS Nasr, the mission commander expressed condolences on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi and the people of Pakistan and extended all out support in the time of need.

Earlier, during stay at Lattakia port in Syria from March 13-19, the ship disembarked huge quantity of relief goods comprising winterised camps, blankets, warm cloths, ration, medicines and generators.

Navy’s health teams es­­tablished a medical camp and provided support to a local dispensary. Children from schools visited PNS Nasr and interacted with officers and men. The Sy­­rian government and local people appreciated the support provided by the government of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The fault in our political stars

The fault in our political stars

Partisan caretakers, cold shoulder from ‘friendly countries’ and constitutional sleight of hand have placed Pakistan in the eye of a perfect storm.

Opinion

Editorial

Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

THE country is tearing itself apart. With politics being conducted with unprecedented venom and vitriol, there is...
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...
Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...