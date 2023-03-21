Pakistan Navy ship delivers relief goods to quake-hit Syria, Turkiye

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship Nasr, which was deployed on the international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, reached the Turkish port city of Mersin on Monday.

PNS Nasr, which completed relief mission in Syria before arrival in Mersin, will provide relief goods weighing approximately 200 tonnes to Turkish officials for distribution among those affected by the earthquake.

A massive earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria last month, leaving thousands dead.

A second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard PNS Moawin on March 23.

Upon arrival at the Turkish port, PNS Nasr was received by the governor of Mersin, government representatives, and Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkiye.

During meetings with officials onboard PNS Nasr, the mission commander expressed condolences on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi and the people of Pakistan and extended all out support in the time of need.

Earlier, during stay at Lattakia port in Syria from March 13-19, the ship disembarked huge quantity of relief goods comprising winterised camps, blankets, warm cloths, ration, medicines and generators.

Navy’s health teams es­­tablished a medical camp and provided support to a local dispensary. Children from schools visited PNS Nasr and interacted with officers and men. The Sy­­rian government and local people appreciated the support provided by the government of Pakistan.

