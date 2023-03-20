DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

Japanese PM in India with an eye on trade, China

AFP Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 04:33pm
<p>Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after attending a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 20, 2023. — AFP</p>

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after attending a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 20, 2023. — AFP

<p>This handout photograph taken on March 20, 2023 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) being greeted by traditionally dressed Indian children upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. — AFP</p>

This handout photograph taken on March 20, 2023 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) being greeted by traditionally dressed Indian children upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. — AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Monday for talks expected to focus on deepening trade and technology ties as well as shared concerns about China.

India and Japan along with the United States and Australia make up the Quad alliance, which positions itself as a bulwark against China’s growing assertiveness in Asia under President Xi Jinping.

Ties between India and China have been frosty since 2020 when 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed on their disputed Himalayan frontier.

Kishida’s visit comes less than a fortnight after Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was also hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks that touched on China and boosting trade ties.

Albanese, who is also forging closer ties with the United States and Britain under the separate so-called AUKUS alliance, is due to host all Quad leaders in May.

The Quad members deny hostile intentions and stress that they are not a military alliance but China has described it as an attempt to encircle it.

Modi and Kishida were expected to announce initiatives on clean energy, digital trade and infrastructure as part of the wider Indo-Pacific Economic Framework launched last year.

As the incumbent G7 president, Kishida was also expected to invite Modi to a summit of the grouping in May, media reports said.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...