Suspect sent to prison for harassing trans rights activist in Karachi

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Saturday sent a man to prison on judicial remand in a harassment case.

Police claimed to have arrested suspect Shiraz and booked him for allegedly trespassing and hurling threats to kill transgender rights activist Shahzadi Rai in Gulistan-i-Johar on March 16.

On Saturday, the investigating officer of the case produced the held suspect before Judicial Magistrate (East) Abdul Ahad Memon to seek his 14-day physical remand for questioning.

The IO submitted that the suspect had allegedly barged into the complainant’s apartment and he was allegedly holding a bottle of acid.

He further stated that the suspect allegedly hurled death threats to the complainant and warned to attack her with the acid.

The IO said physical custody of the suspect was required to arrest his alleged accomplice, who was still at large, and complete other legal formalities and investigation.

Declining the IO’s request, the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody till March 31.

The court asked the IO to produce the suspect on the next date along with an investigation report.

According to Shahzadi Rai, she is a rights activist and she had been harassed by unknown men multiple times in the recent past.

A case was registered under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter terms), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023