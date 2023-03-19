PSL has surpassed IPL in terms of digital rating, claims Sethi

LAHORE: The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim management committee Najam Sethi on Saturday claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, which came to a close with — claiming the title, had surpassed the Indian Premier League (IPL) on digital rating.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, Sethi stated that this season’s PSL got a digital rating of 150 as compared to IPL’s 130 in its last edition while sending out his gratitude to the fans as well as the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh in making the event successful.

A new option was also tabled. “We have proposals to hold some matches of the league in the United States and if we get a chance, we will explore that option,” said the 74-year-old, adding that the PCB is in talks with the relevant authorities in Karachi and Lahore to build five-star hotels for the players near the stadiums for the public’s convenience.

He also highlighted how the PSL has impacted and helped improve the country’s economic situation.

“PSL has contributed in keeping the country’s economic wheel moving as it created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines, and road travelling business grow,” Sethi said before disclosing the taxes paid to the government. “We have paid Rs70crores in taxes to the federal government, Rs50crores in sales taxes, and another Rs50crores in provincial taxes.”

On the issue regarding three betting companies sponsoring teams in the PSL, Sethi clarified that the agreements would be reviewed as those took place before he was installed as PCB chief. “The PCB would not be involved in any activities against the religion, culture, and tradition of the land,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023