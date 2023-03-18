Police allowed to search Zaman Park

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed a request of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar to search the Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for investigation into attacks on police teams when they went there to execute warrants issued by an Islamabad court for Mr Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC also ordered Mr Khan’s counsel to cooperate with the police investigation team.

Mr Khan’s counsel Azhar Siddique requested the court to allow only the investigating officer to visit the Zaman Park.

Justice Sheikh observed that police were stopped from the execution of the warrants, which reflected that there was no writ of the state. He then directed the IGP to send only the investigating team to Mr Khan’s residence for investigation.

Police, PTI reach agreement

Later, the police and PTI reached an agreement for investigation into incidents that took place on March 14 and 15 outside the Zaman Park.

Senator Shibli Fraz and Ali Muhammad Khan would be focal persons for PTI while SSP Imran Kishwar would represent the police.

A copy of the agreement was also submitted before the court.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023