DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2023

185,000 families of capital to get free wheat flour

APP Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday decided to start distribution of free wheat flour among 185,000 families of the Federal Capital by March 18, as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit poor people during Ramazan.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here who said the government was striving to provide maximum possible relief to the people amid inflation.

As per the decision, the eligible people would be able to get flour from 40 outlets of the Utility Stores.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, the people have been asked to check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to the 8717 helpline of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as the data has been linked with the BISP.

As per the criteria, the families registered with the BISP and having a poverty score of 60 or lesser will be eligible to avail of the facility. The registered families will be entitled to get 30 kilograms of flour in a month.

In case of any complaint, the people may contact at the toll-free helpline 0800-05590.

The prime minister said the government was making efforts to reduce the difficulties faced by the low and middle-income groups, particularly during Ramazan.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take measures to avert long queues of people at the flour distribution points.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, ex-MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority chairman, Utility Stores Corporation managing director and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...
Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...