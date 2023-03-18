DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2023

KP bureaucracy tilted in PTI’s favour: caretaker govt

Umer Farooq Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:50am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for information Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Friday claimed that it was not possible to hold fair election to the provincial assembly as there’s a “100 per cent” tilt to former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, in the entire local bureaucracy.

“We [caretakers] have taken an oath to hold free and fair [PA] elections but we won’t be able to do so due to the partiality of the current bureaucratic set-up towards the former ruling party PTI. Bureaucracy is creating hurdles for us and even the chief secretary seems to be helpless to act against it,” Mr Kakakhel told reporters here during a briefing on the cabinet’s prolonged meeting on Thursday.

The information minister said that it was not humanly possible for people to stay politically neutral as they had political affiliations or leanings.

He said that the caretaker government won’t be able to carry out its duties regarding the fairness of the upcoming electoral exercise until the secretaries holding key administrative positions in the province for six and seven years were transferred.

Minister says fair polls not possible in current circumstances

Mr Kakakhel advocated the immediate reshuffle of all secretaries in the province to ensure the fairness of the provincial assembly’s election.

“It [bureaucratic reshuffle] is not something difficult. Just transfer secretaries for at least two months or until the elections are held and let them return to their respective posts before the elected government is installed,” he said.

The minister said that he didn’t label bureaucrats as the pro-PTI people but would say that no tilt was seen to any other political party in the bureaucracy.

He said that it was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide a level playing field to all political parties for participation in the assembly election as well as to help the Election Commission of Pakistan conduct the electoral exercise.

Mr Kakakhel also said the caretakers were also supposed to “identify and remove” political appointees to the government departments.

He said that the last provincial government led by the PTI had employed around 5,000 social media workers against the monthly salary of Rs25,000 to promote the party’s interests.

The minister said that the information department had just 1,200 such recruits, who highlighted the PTI government’s policies and acts while staying home.

He said that the government would ask the Federal Investigation Agency to probe recruitment by the last government.

About the cabinet’s meeting, the minister told reporters that the forum decided about the dissolution of the boards of governors and policy board for 10 medical teaching institutions in the province.

He added that a committee had been formed to see which board to be done away with first and that the entire dissolution exercise would be completed in two weeks before a report about it was put up to the chief minister.

Mr Kakakhel said that the cabinet had approved the allocation of Rs19 billion funds for the Ramazan Package for the provision of free flour to the deserving people during the fasting month.

He said that initially, the package would have free wheat flour but later, more essential goods would be added to it.

The minister said that the government had Zakat funds but since there hadn’t been any Zakat councils since November last year, that money hadn’t been disbursed to the deserving people.

He said that a committee had been formed to provide the maximum relief to the poor people badly hit by high inflation.

Mr Kakakhel said that the caretaker government had reduced the number of law officer posts at the advocate general’s offices from 61 to 43.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...
Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...