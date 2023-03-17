US, Pakistan to jointly tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD: The United States and Pakistan on Thursday committed to partner with each other in various areas, including a $4.5 million programme from the US Department of Agriculture to strengthen fertiliser efficiency and effectiveness for local farmers.
The commitment was made at the conclusion of the second meeting of the Climate and Environment Working Group.
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and the US Department of State’s Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina led their respective delegations at the meeting.
Officials and experts of the two countries discussed the impacts of the last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of building resilience to the impacts of climate change.
The US expressed support for Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative to restore the ecological health of the Indus River Basin. The two governments recommitted to tackling the climate crisis through cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
They resolved to continue deepening their bilateral partnership through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.
Regarding agriculture, the delegations discussed the importance of adopting modern farming practices and innovative seed varieties to bolster resilience against climate change.
On water management, the two governments identified technical assistance, governance, and water efficiency mechanisms as areas ripe for cooperation.
Through the Climate and Environment Working Group, the two governments made new commitments to partner together.
Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023
