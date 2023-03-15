Honda raises car prices

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) on Tuesday raised the prices of various models to pass on the impact of exchange rate and seven per cent hike in general sales tax to 25pc on 1,400cc vehicles and above.

As per announcement, Honda City MT 1.2L, CVT 1.2L, CVT 1.5L, Asp MT 1.5L and Asp CVT 1.5L now carry new rates of Rs4.799m, Rs4.929m, Rs5.549m, Rs5.759m and Rs5.979m as compared to Rs4.579m, Rs4.729m, Rs5.019m, Rs5.229m and Rs5.419m.

The new prices of BR-V CVTS, HRV-VTI, HRV-VTI S, Honda Civic 1.5L CVT, 1.5L Oriel M CVT and RS 1.5L LL CVT are Rs6.529m, Rs7.899m, Rs8.199m, Rs8.599m, Rs8.949m and Rs10.199m as compared to Rs5.949m, Rs7.199m, Rs7.399m, Rs7.779m, Rs8.099m and Rs9.199m.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023