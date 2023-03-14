DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

Country is ‘hostage’ to IMF: Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 10:21am
<p>PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses youth and social media activists in Model Town on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses youth and social media activists in Model Town on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Pakistan is a ‘hostage’ to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it is treating it like a colony, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz says.

“The IMF is not ready to trust us. Pakistan is a hostage to the IMF and it is treating the country like a colony. Even if we try to come out of its clutches, we can’t,” Ms Nawaz said while addressing the youth and social media activists in Model Town here on Monday.

She castigated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for flouting the IMF agreement. “Because of this today we are begging for Rs1bn,” she lambasted. She drew the comparison of her father Nawaz Sharif’s government with Imran Khan’s saying Khan was ‘launched to destroy the country’.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan should be arrested. “Why is he hiding behind the party workers? He again wants to become the prime minister. I ask what he has done that they (a reference to the establishment) make him PM again. Imran Khan tried to have the support of a few generals and judges. Now he is banking on the judiciary to return to power,” she said.

TOSHAKHANA: Ms Nawaz took credit for making public the details of Toshkhana (foreign gifts) retained by public office holders – presidents, prime ministers, federal cabinet members, politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, judges and journalists – from 2002 to 2022.

Denies having watch from Toshakhana

“Our government made the Toshakhana details public,” she said and denied having a watch from Toshakhana. However, she admitted receiving a (box) of pineapple.

Ms Nawaz, however, showed her anger towards those maligning her on social media on the issue of a wristwatch. “I will take those to the cleaners for making my financial affairs controversial. The FIA cyber crime will take action against such elements,” she said and warned the ‘pro-Imran’ journalists of indulging in propaganda against her.

Maryam Nawaz chided Mr Khan and his wife for taking and selling Toshakhana gifts but didn’t talk about her father and other family members for receiving a number of gifts from Toshakhana.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...