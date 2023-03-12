DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N to fully participate in polls: Maryam

A Correspondent Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 07:15am

TOBA TEK SINGH: PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the party will fully participate in and win the upcoming provincial assembly elections, adding if the scale in not balanced, the exercise will be considered a mere selection.

She was presiding over an organisational meeting of the PML-N office-bearers from all the four districts of Faisalabad division on the second day of her visit to the city.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, former state ministers Talal Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali and provincial spokesperson Azma Bukhari also attended the meeting, besides other parliamentarians and party ticket-holders.

Maryam congratulated the workers and office-bearers for making the Friday’s convention a success and said their spirit was impressive.

She said unfortunately, social media had been made a source of promoting negative thinking and the PML-N volunteers should erase such mindset by positively spreading the party programme.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023

