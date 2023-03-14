Imran getting enough security, LHC told

LAHORE: The police on Monday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that PTI chairman Imran Khan was being provided with adequate security as per the law.

A report filed on behalf of the capital city police officer (CCPO) revealed that 123 policemen were currently deployed at the Zaman Park residence of the former prime minister.

A law officer also filed a report on behalf of the home department, stating that a number of meetings of the provincial intelligence committee had been held to review the security arrangements for the petitioner.

About decisions made in the meetings, the report said the Lahore CCPO shall reassess the security arrangements at Zaman Park and provide adequate security keeping in view the present situation. It further said the CCPO shall also ensure smooth flow of the traffic on the Canal Road and the home department would write a letter to the interior ministry for the withdrawal of police personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan from Zaman Park. The department would also sensitise the PTI leadership to the issues, including security hazards, due to the presence of the political workers and the presence of gas cylinders for cooking purposes outside the Zaman Park.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the counsel for Imran Khan, expressed dissatisfaction with the reports.

However, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh directed the counsel to seek fresh instructions from the petitioner after going through the reports.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 15.

The petition contended that the PTI chief was at the advanced age of 71 years and he had not fully recovered from the physical trauma inflicted after the Wazirabad attack. It said Imran’s limbs were weak and he was unable to walk without support and he was practically immobile without assistance. It also claimed that the PTI chief’s life was still under threat.

Besides foolproof security, the petition also asked the court to allow the petitioner to get his attendance marked in the proceedings against him through a video link.

At the last hearing, Justice Sheikh had directed the petitioner to approach the relevant courts for the relief of the video link.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023