Several political activists join JUI-F in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Several political activists affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party joined Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl in Bannu on Monday.

The announcements were made at a public meeting held in Sparka Wazir area, also attended by former provincial minister Sher Azam Wazir and other leaders of JUI-F.

Malik Zahoor Khan and Nafid Khan along with their families and supporters announced their decision to join JUI-F.

Azam Wazir, who along with his son, former MPA Fakhar Azam Wazir, had recently joined JUI-F, on the occasion alleged former prime minister Imran Khan was using women and youth as a shield to escape arrest.

Declaring Khan as the most incompetent ruler in the history of Pakistan, he said the PTI chief, who used to call his opponents as thieves, had now been proved a certified thief.

“Imran Khan should not dream about becoming the prime minister again as his four-year tenure has brought the country to the verge of a disaster,” he maintained.

He said the candidates affiliated with JUI-F would win the next general elections with a big margin in Bannu and other parts of the province.

