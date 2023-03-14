DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

Several political activists join JUI-F in Bannu

A Correspondent Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 07:07am

LAKKI MARWAT: Several political activists affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party joined Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl in Bannu on Monday.

The announcements were made at a public meeting held in Sparka Wazir area, also attended by former provincial minister Sher Azam Wazir and other leaders of JUI-F.

Malik Zahoor Khan and Nafid Khan along with their families and supporters announced their decision to join JUI-F.

Azam Wazir, who along with his son, former MPA Fakhar Azam Wazir, had recently joined JUI-F, on the occasion alleged former prime minister Imran Khan was using women and youth as a shield to escape arrest.

Declaring Khan as the most incompetent ruler in the history of Pakistan, he said the PTI chief, who used to call his opponents as thieves, had now been proved a certified thief.

“Imran Khan should not dream about becoming the prime minister again as his four-year tenure has brought the country to the verge of a disaster,” he maintained.

He said the candidates affiliated with JUI-F would win the next general elections with a big margin in Bannu and other parts of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...