DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

Sajid Sadpara to summit three peaks without oxygen

Jamil Nagri Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 09:44am

Sajid Ali Sadpara
Sajid Ali Sadpara

GILGIT: Mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has reached Nepal with a mission to summit the world’s three highest mountains in Alpine style — without supplemental oxygen.

Before his departure, Mr Sadpara told Dawn that he was going to climb Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), Dhaulagiri (8,167 m) and Makalu (8,481m) peaks.

They are the world’s third-, seventh- and fifth-highest mountains, respectively. The climber said his mission will be completed in three months.

Mr Sadpara has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in Pakistan and Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal without supplemental oxygen.

Alpine style is a ‘self-sufficient’ summit in which climbers are not supported by high-altitude porters from base camp to the summit. They manage everything, from carrying food, tent, ropes and to setting routes themselves.

Mr Sadpara, son of famed mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all of the world’s 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen.

He has made a name for himself in the Alpine community with his summits of the most daunting peaks at a young age. He climbed K2 — the world’s second-highest mountain — twice, one time without supplemental oxygen. In 2022, he summited the Manaslu peak without supplemental oxygen, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve the feat.

Earlier, he also set records by when he summited both Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II peaks in three days and 18 hours without supplementary oxygen.

In February 2021, he survived when his father Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr went missing while attempting to summit the K2 during the winter season.

Their bodies were found in May, over five months after they went missing.

Mr Sadpara described the search for the bodies of his father and other missing climbers as “the most challenging and extraordinary mission” of his life.

“First, the summit of K2 itself was a dangerous adventure and the burial of my father above eight thousand metres was heartbreaking,” he said.

“It was impossible to take the bodies back to base camp so we decided to bury them on the mountain.”

Now, Sajid Sadpara said his mission to summit all 14 peaks above eight-thousand metres altitude without supplementary oxygen would be the fulfilment of “his father’s dream”.

For him, climbing was something he was born to take up.

“When you get an environment where you listen and practise only to become a mountaineer, you definitely become one,” he explained while talking about his father’s training.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...
Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...