DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2023

Dar expects to close IMF deal as talks set to resume

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seemingly been on the verge of signing the much-anticipated staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for several weeks now, but the coming week may see the finance minister “close the deal”, sources in the finance ministry told Dawn.

The government has been sticking to its line of “very soon”, and a finance ministry official said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would resume the final round of talks with the lender tomorrow (Monday).

Earlier this week, Mr Dar said the government would sign a staff-level agreement with the Fund in a few days.

The finance ministry official said the deal couldn’t be signed this weekend because of delays in compliance with certain measures from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Islamabad hosted an IMF mission in early February to negotiate the terms of a deal, including the adoption of policy measures to manage its fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget due around June.

Finance ministry official says last prior actions completed by SBP, compliance reports shared with lender

Since then, Mr Dar has been consistently saying that the deal would be signed soon. On Thursday, he said the country was “very close” to signing the staff-level agreement.

However, the official said the central bank had now completed the last prior actions, and its compliance reports were subsequently shared with the IMF.

Meanwhile, all prior actions to be taken by the finance and energy ministries and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were also completed and shared with IMF officials.

The official said Mr Dar would now hold virtual talks with the IMF team, led by its mission chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, to finalise the deal.

“We have almost completed all prior actions and measures suggested by the IMF,” the official said, adding that the staff-level agreement was expected on Monday or Tuesday.

An agreement would release $1.1 billion, which is part of a $6.5bn bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves, after falling below $3bn, have now reached $4.3bn, following inflows of about $1.5bn over the past one and a half weeks.

According to the official, the delay in signing the key IMF agreement had created uncertainty, especially among importers, as the deal is expected to help the rupee gain Rs10-15 against the dollar.

The rupee closed at 280.77 against the US currency on Friday.

The Federal Board of Revenue also believes that import tax collection would improve once the containers stuck at ports were cleared.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beijing breakthrough
12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

THE Chinese capital is not usually associated with Middle East peacemaking. Yet it was in Beijing on Friday that...
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...
Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...