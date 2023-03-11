PTI’s Qureshi gets interim bail

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case of holding an objectionable press conference and obstructing traffic on Canal Road outside Zaman Park.

Qureshi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Hassan Waseer granted the pre-arrest bail to Qureshi subject to furnishing of bail bonds and restrained the police from arresting him till March 20.

The judge also summoned a record of the case from the police.

An anti-terrorism court granted pre-arrest bail to PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in a case of attacking a police team outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Ijaz Buttar allowed the bail till March 25 and directed the police to submit a record of the case.

The judge also directed Chaudhry to join the police investigation.

DISMISSED: The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry.

Advocate Shahid Rana filed the petition saying the PTI leader had attempted to scandalise the judges of the superior judiciary in his speeches and press talks.

However, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023