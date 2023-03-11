DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

PTI’s Qureshi gets interim bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 10:34am
<p>Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a press conference over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad August 9, 2021. — AFP/File</p>

Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a press conference over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad August 9, 2021. — AFP/File

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case of holding an objectionable press conference and obstructing traffic on Canal Road outside Zaman Park.

Qureshi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Hassan Waseer granted the pre-arrest bail to Qureshi subject to furnishing of bail bonds and restrained the police from arresting him till March 20.

The judge also summoned a record of the case from the police.

An anti-terrorism court granted pre-arrest bail to PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in a case of attacking a police team outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Ijaz Buttar allowed the bail till March 25 and directed the police to submit a record of the case.

The judge also directed Chaudhry to join the police investigation.

DISMISSED: The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry.

Advocate Shahid Rana filed the petition saying the PTI leader had attempted to scandalise the judges of the superior judiciary in his speeches and press talks.

However, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...