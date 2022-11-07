DAWN.COM Logo

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead march until Imran recovers

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 10:16am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi says as soon as Imran Khan is able to stand and walk, he will join the long march, which will begin from Wazirabad on Tuesday.

Mr Qureshi told a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday night that Mr Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, Mr Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi.

He stated that the people of Faisalabad and the entire country demand that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan quit since they are the real planners of attack on Mr Khan in Wazirabad.

Farrukh Habib, former federal minister for communication and media, and other senior party leaders also spoke.

Several rallies were held all across the city, and their participants eventually joined the public gathering.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

Justice
Nov 07, 2022 10:26am
Qureshi has been all along waiting to replace IK. Since IK is disqualified, Qureshi might be the next PM.
JohnSwede
Nov 07, 2022 10:38am
There are many doubts over loyality of Shah Mahmood after the firing incident. He played too defensively and didn't react much. These are clear signs of a black sheep.
Danish
Nov 07, 2022 11:09am
Future is bright for Querashi and family in pti. Soon he will be next leader like zardari family ppp and Nawaz Sharif family party. Pti will be soon one family party.
