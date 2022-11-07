Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead march until Imran recovers

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi says as soon as Imran Khan is able to stand and walk, he will join the long march, which will begin from Wazirabad on Tuesday.

Mr Qureshi told a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday night that Mr Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, Mr Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi.

He stated that the people of Faisalabad and the entire country demand that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan quit since they are the real planners of attack on Mr Khan in Wazirabad.

Farrukh Habib, former federal minister for communication and media, and other senior party leaders also spoke.

Several rallies were held all across the city, and their participants eventually joined the public gathering.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022