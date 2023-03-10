DAWN.COM Logo

Flydubai plane returns to Karachi airport due to ‘technical issue’

Imtiaz Ali Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 06:56pm

A Dubai-bound Flydubai plane returned to Jinnah International Airport on Friday shortly after takeoff due to a “technical issue”.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for the budget carrier said a “technical issue” caused the flight disruption.

“Flydubai flight FZ 334, operated by Smartwings, from Karachi airport to Dubai International (DXB) on March 10 returned to Karachi due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement, according to the publication.

Meanwhile a statement from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Spokesperson Saifullah Khan said the pilot reported a “flapping sound coming from engine two and grounded the plane”.

“Inspection of the runway and aircraft engine found no evidence” of a bird strike, the spokesperson said. He said, however, that upon further inspection, three engine blades were not in the proper position.

The spokesperson added that an alternate plane would likely transport the passengers at 6pm today.

In July 2022, two Indian planes made emergency landings at Jinnah International Airport in two separate incidents.

