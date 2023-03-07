DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2023

Multi-storey buildings being counted as one unit: MQM-P

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 07:01am

KARACHI: Despite the assurance given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Monday alleged that enumerators were counting multi-storey buildings having dozens of apartments as one unit.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad, former Karachi mayor and senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said that this deliberate action would result in showing less population than the actual headcount of Karachi.

He said the huge exercise, which was being carried out on its demand within a short span of five years to the previous census, would not reflect the actual number of people in Karachi.

“A drama is going on in the name of digital census as buildings having dozens of flats housing hundreds of people are being counted as a single unit in Karachi,” he said, adding: “It will impact the entire scope of this exercise and result in a gross undercount of Karachi’s population and eventually the metropolis will be deprived of its due share again.”

He also criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for pushing the country into a crisis for his vested political interests as the current economic crisis was actually the fallout of his bad governance between 2018 and 2022.

Former mayor Kamal terms digital census in Karachi drama

The MQM-P leader also questioned the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh and warned that the ruling party would have to answer for consuming over Rs1.4 trillion in the name of Karachi development.

“The PPP like the past has again started warning the coalition government [to part ways] after seeing the prospect of general elections. But it would have to answer questions about spending Rs1,400 billion on so-called development projects in Karachi,” added Mr Kamal.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Hard reset, anyone?

Hard reset, anyone?

Arifa Noor
The corruption of politicians is a narrative that was shaped to rationalise the political activities of the ‘other’.

Editorial

Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...
Stand with the women
Updated 06 Mar, 2023

Stand with the women

A patriarchal mindset coupled with bureaucratic apathy ensures that the implementation of pro-women laws remains patchy.
Gloomy outlook
06 Mar, 2023

Gloomy outlook

PAKISTANIS are not unfamiliar with the boom-and-bust cycles that occur every few years, or the large costs they...
Afghans’ misery
06 Mar, 2023

Afghans’ misery

WHEN one thinks of the people of Afghanistan, it is impossible not to be consumed by a deep sense of pessimism....