DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2023

Pemra ban: LHC takes up Imran’s petition today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 07:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up a petition of PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) challenging a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the broadcast of his speeches and press talks.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear the petition.

Pemra had slapped the ban after Imran lashed out at former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for, what he called, protecting incumbent rulers in their alleged corruption cases.

The petition filed through Barrister Ahmad Pansota argues that Pemra had issued the impugned order in excess of its jurisdiction without having regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

It says a plain reading of Section 27 of the Pemra ordinance, prima-facie, shows that it does not empower the authority to issue a blanket prohibition order. It says the prohibition order appears to be in violation of the principle of proportionality. It points out that a judgment handed down by the Islamabad High Court declared a similar prohibition order against the petitioner on similar grounds as ultra vires the Ordinance.

The petition argues that the impugned ban is violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution and liable to be set aside.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Hard reset, anyone?

Hard reset, anyone?

Arifa Noor
The corruption of politicians is a narrative that was shaped to rationalise the political activities of the ‘other’.

Editorial

Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...
Stand with the women
Updated 06 Mar, 2023

Stand with the women

A patriarchal mindset coupled with bureaucratic apathy ensures that the implementation of pro-women laws remains patchy.
Gloomy outlook
06 Mar, 2023

Gloomy outlook

PAKISTANIS are not unfamiliar with the boom-and-bust cycles that occur every few years, or the large costs they...
Afghans’ misery
06 Mar, 2023

Afghans’ misery

WHEN one thinks of the people of Afghanistan, it is impossible not to be consumed by a deep sense of pessimism....