Punjab IGP orders targeted operations in Kutcha areas

LAHORE/RAHIM YAR KHAN: Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar has ordered his force to launch targeted and combing operations in Kutcha areas of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts to clear the land from hardened criminals.

During his visit to Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday, he held an important meeting regarding the ongoing operations of the police against criminals camped in riverine areas along the Indus.

Addl IG South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan, additional IG CTD Punjab Waseem Sial, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Rai Babar, Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Sajjad Hasan, DPOs of RYK and Rajanpur and other police officers concerned joined the huddle.

The IGP resolved to intensify the operation in the area with the aim of protecting the people and making their lives and properties secure.Bahawalpur RPO Rai Babar Saeed and Raheem Yar Khan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal gave a detailed briefing about the police operations.

Dr Usman Anwar also held a separate meeting with the DSPs and SHOs of Rahim Yar Khan. He appreciated the police officers and SHOs who performed outstandingly in Kutcha areas.

The IG later visited the riverine area of Bhong along with Additional IG South Punjab Maqsoodul Hasan and other officers. He announced that the department would provide more resources to the police force deployed in the area.According to residents of the Kutcha area, kidnap for ransom continues unabated. They said people were lured to the area through different means called `honey traps’ wherein they were offered cheap motorbikes, cars, tractors. Some were cheated through girls. They said the abducted were kept in the riverine areas of Ghotki and Kashmor districts. There is a general perception that the Sindh police operation against the criminals were not effective

People say kidnap for ransom rampant

KUTCHA AREA: A stretch of almost 170 kms (falling in RYK and Rajanpur) on both sides of the Indus provides gangsters opportunity to dodge police. Islands in the river bed are used by the criminals to stay there and store their arms and ammunition, including rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns.Now a days gangs of Ghotki and Kashmor districts are more active to trap people.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2023