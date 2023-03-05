Turbat varsity, PBSA sign deal to promote research

TURBAT: A cooperation agreement was signed between Pakistan Bio­logical Safety Association (PBSA) and University of Turbat (UoT) on Saturday to promote academic, scientific and biological research activities in the area.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor of UoT, and Prof Dr Saeed Khan, President of PBSA, signed the agreement during a two-day workshop on biosafety and biosecurity practices.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Turbat University and PBSA.

According to the document, both institutions agreed to jointly conduct biosafety and biosecurity training workshops in the Makran region.

Under the MoU, the PBSA will help provide opportunities to UoT faculty members to participate in training programmes for Inter­national Federation for Biosafety Association certification exams.

