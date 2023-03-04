DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

PCB appoints Ahmed Shehzad Farooq as election commissioner

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 11:40am

LAHORE: In a major decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board Interim Committee on Friday announced the name of election commissioner to conduct the elections from district to region level associations leading to the election of PCB chairman.

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, the former deputy attorney general and ex-secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was appointed as the election commissioner by the PCB patron Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 29 of the 2014 PCB constitution which was restored after the 2019 constitution was suspended.

The PCB Interim Committee was formed on Dec 22 last year for a 120-day period.

The PCB also appointed 13 deputy election commissioners to conduct the elections from district to region level to form the Board of Governors. Though departmental cricket is also being restored, officially only Wapda have decided to restore their team. Four

representatives of the departments and as many regional-level associations will have to form the BoGs which will elect the next PCB chairman.

“Following the notification, Mr Rana assumed charge on Thursday and met the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, to discuss the elections process, which will commence with elections in approximately 50 districts,” said a PCB media release.

“In consultation with the Chair, the EC has appointed 13 deputy election commissioners, who will be responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the districts. They include Abdul Malik, Ahsan Ahmed Jatoi, Chaudhry Asim Rasheed, Farhan Zia, Khalid Mitro, Khawar Mehmood, Khushal Kasi, Malik Sardar Khan, Mohsin Shabbir Bhatti, Mubashar Maqsood Jaffar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Yar Khan and Shahid Qayum,” it added.

Meanwhile as part of the process, the voters list of the district associations was uploaded on PCB website.

In the next four days, objections against the list can be filed at election@pcb.com.pk. The decision of the election commissioner will be binding against the complaints.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

