Roy steers England to series victory over Bangladesh

DHAKA: England opener Jason Roy hit a superb century and skipper Jos Buttler made 76 before Adil Rashid and Sam Curran grabbed four wickets each as the tourists beat Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international on Friday for a 2-0 series victory.

Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326-7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called “tacky”.

Needing a victory to avoid their first bilateral ODI series home defeat since 2016-17, Bangladesh lost two wickets in two balls in Curran’s opening over and another in his next to eventually be dismissed for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan (58), Iqbal (35) and Mahmudullah (32) all gave the hosts a glimmer of hope but incisive bowling by Rashid (4-45) and Curran (4-29) snuffed out their chances.

Earlier, Roy got off to a stuttering start but saw off the Bangladesh spinners with some unconventional sweeping and went on the attack as he approached his 12th hundred, lofting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six to get to 97.

After completing his century, player-of-the-match Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.

Buttler made a run-a-ball 50 while shepherding the lower order before falling to leave them at 260-6 in the 44th over. But a big total was never in doubt for the world champions.

Moeen hit a quick-fire 42 to take them close to the 300-run mark while Curran, one of two changes to the side that won the first game by three wickets, made an unbe­aten 33 with two sixes in the final over.

SCOREBOARD

ENGLAND:

J. Roy lbw b Shakib 132

P. Salt c Najmul b Taskin 7

D. Malan lbw b Mehidy 11

J. Vince c Mushfiqur b Taijul 5

Jos Buttler c & b Mehidy 76

W. Jacks c Shakib b Taskin 1

M. Ali c Liton b Taskin 42

S. Curran not out 33

A. Rashid not out 6

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-1, NB-1, W-10) 13

TOTAL (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 326

DID NOT BAT: Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-25 (Salt), 2-83 (Malan), 3-96 (Vince), 4-205 (Roy), 5-208 (Jacks), 6-260 (Buttler), 7-299 (Ali)

BOWLING: Shakib 10-0-64-1, Taijul 10-0-58-1 (1w), Taskin 10-0-66-3 (1w), Mustafizur 10-0-63-0 (1nb), Mehidy 10-0-73-2 (2w)

BANGLADESH:

Tamim Iqbal c Vince b Ali 35

Litton Das c Roy b Curran 0

Najmul Hossain c Buttler b Curran 0

Mushfiqur Rahim c Buttler b Curran 4

Shakib Al Hasan c Curran b Rashid 58

Mahmudullah c Ali b Rashid 32

Afif Hossain c Buttler b Rashid 23

Mehidy Hasan c (sub)b Rashid 7

Taskin Ahmed run out 21

Taijul Islam not out 1

Mustafizur Rahman c Buttler b Curran 0

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-7, NB-1, W-1) 13

TOTAL (all out, 44.4 overs) 194

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-1 (Liton), 2-1 (Najmul), 3-9 (Mushfiqur), 4-88 (Tamim), 5-122 (Shakib), 6-160 (Afif), 7-167 (Mahmudullah), 8-184 (Mehidy), 9-194 (Taskin), 10-194 (Mustafizur)

BOWLING: Curran 6.4-1-29-4 (1nb), Mahmood 9-0-41-0, Wood 4-0-14-0 (1w), Jacks 6-0-27-0, Ali 9-2-27-1, Rashid 10-0-45-4

RESULT: England won by 132 runs.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023