DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Roy steers England to series victory over Bangladesh

Reuters Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 11:33am
ENGLAND opener Jason Roy plays a lofted stroke as Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim looks on during the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.—Reuters
ENGLAND opener Jason Roy plays a lofted stroke as Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim looks on during the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.—Reuters

DHAKA: England opener Jason Roy hit a superb century and skipper Jos Buttler made 76 before Adil Rashid and Sam Curran grabbed four wickets each as the tourists beat Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international on Friday for a 2-0 series victory.

Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326-7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called “tacky”.

Needing a victory to avoid their first bilateral ODI series home defeat since 2016-17, Bangladesh lost two wickets in two balls in Curran’s opening over and another in his next to eventually be dismissed for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan (58), Iqbal (35) and Mahmudullah (32) all gave the hosts a glimmer of hope but incisive bowling by Rashid (4-45) and Curran (4-29) snuffed out their chances.

Earlier, Roy got off to a stuttering start but saw off the Bangladesh spinners with some unconventional sweeping and went on the attack as he approached his 12th hundred, lofting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six to get to 97.

After completing his century, player-of-the-match Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.

Buttler made a run-a-ball 50 while shepherding the lower order before falling to leave them at 260-6 in the 44th over. But a big total was never in doubt for the world champions.

Moeen hit a quick-fire 42 to take them close to the 300-run mark while Curran, one of two changes to the side that won the first game by three wickets, made an unbe­aten 33 with two sixes in the final over.

SCOREBOARD

ENGLAND:

J. Roy lbw b Shakib 132

P. Salt c Najmul b Taskin 7

D. Malan lbw b Mehidy 11

J. Vince c Mushfiqur b Taijul 5

Jos Buttler c & b Mehidy 76

W. Jacks c Shakib b Taskin 1

M. Ali c Liton b Taskin 42

S. Curran not out 33

A. Rashid not out 6

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-1, NB-1, W-10) 13

TOTAL (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 326

DID NOT BAT: Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-25 (Salt), 2-83 (Malan), 3-96 (Vince), 4-205 (Roy), 5-208 (Jacks), 6-260 (Buttler), 7-299 (Ali)

BOWLING: Shakib 10-0-64-1, Taijul 10-0-58-1 (1w), Taskin 10-0-66-3 (1w), Mustafizur 10-0-63-0 (1nb), Mehidy 10-0-73-2 (2w)

BANGLADESH:

Tamim Iqbal c Vince b Ali 35

Litton Das c Roy b Curran 0

Najmul Hossain c Buttler b Curran 0

Mushfiqur Rahim c Buttler b Curran 4

Shakib Al Hasan c Curran b Rashid 58

Mahmudullah c Ali b Rashid 32

Afif Hossain c Buttler b Rashid 23

Mehidy Hasan c (sub)b Rashid 7

Taskin Ahmed run out 21

Taijul Islam not out 1

Mustafizur Rahman c Buttler b Curran 0

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-7, NB-1, W-1) 13

TOTAL (all out, 44.4 overs) 194

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-1 (Liton), 2-1 (Najmul), 3-9 (Mushfiqur), 4-88 (Tamim), 5-122 (Shakib), 6-160 (Afif), 7-167 (Mahmudullah), 8-184 (Mehidy), 9-194 (Taskin), 10-194 (Mustafizur)

BOWLING: Curran 6.4-1-29-4 (1nb), Mahmood 9-0-41-0, Wood 4-0-14-0 (1w), Jacks 6-0-27-0, Ali 9-2-27-1, Rashid 10-0-45-4

RESULT: England won by 132 runs.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...