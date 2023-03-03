DAWN.COM Logo

‘Militants’ killed, Nadra office attacked in Kech

Behram Baloch Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 09:37am

GWADAR: Two alleged militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Shapok and Sammi areas of Kech district on Thursday.

Officials said security forces had launched a search operation on a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in the mountainous area of Kech district.

The alleged militants were identified as Shoaib and Yahya who belonged to a banned outfit, according to officials.

In another incident, unknown attackers ransacked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in the Bal-Nagor area of Kech district.

They snatched the weapons from security guards and entered the office and set the record on fire, according to officials.The advisor to the Balochistan chief minister on public health engineering, Lala Rasheed Dashti, strongly condemned the attack on the Nadra office.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023

