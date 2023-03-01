PM Shehbaz lauds humanitarian services of Pakistan’s rescue teams in Turkiye, Syria

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams sent to support and assist the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the teams were gathered to praise them as they had “worked tirelessly” in Turkiye and Syria, and rendered “commendable services”.

He added that the 220 million people of the country prayed for their success and appreciated their humanitarian services.

“With hard work, dedication, and professional manner, our teams performed the rescue work and saved dozens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remember your services forever.”

The prime minister recollected that during his visit to the quake-hit region of Turkiye, he met the teams working there.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I want to thank and appreciate you because you have strengthened the brotherly and fraternal ties with these two countries, and infused vigour and affection in these relations with your meritorious services,” he added.

The prime minister observed that the people of Turkiye were looking towards them not because they had a dearth of resources, but, due to the “deep-seated humanitarian and religious bonds spanning over centuries”.

PM Shehbaz said the members of the rescue teams were the “heroes of the entire nation”.

He opined that philanthropists, members of non-governmental organisations and charity organisations and the people of Pakistan had shown generosity to the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria with “huge contributions”.

Shehbaz also commended the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its main role in the dispatch of relief assistance and goods. He also appreciated the contributions of Pakistan International Airlines and the Pakistan Air Force.

He mentioned that Pakistan had dispatched tonnes of relief assistance and most needed items, including tents, blankets, food, etc. An order for manufacturing 50,000 winter tents was also placed which would be sent soon, the prime minister added.

Shehbaz said the cabinet members, parliamentarians and government officials had also committed their salaries to the relief fund.

The prime minister also distributed certificates of appreciation among the members of the rescue teams.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik lauded the efforts of the teams which “worked in the adverse weather conditions and rescued precious lives”.

He said the people of Turkiye expressed their gratitude to the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their generous assistance.

COAS praises rescue team’s professionalism

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited the Headquarters Engineers Division in Rawalpindi and appreciated the “professionalism and commendable work” carried out by the Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during rescue efforts in Turkiye and Syria.

The COAS was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by the team, an Inter-Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS met and interacted with the rescue team members. He also “highlighted the importance of the country’s enduring strategic relations with Türkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises”.