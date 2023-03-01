DAWN.COM Logo

Fauzia Viqar replaces Kashmala as ombudswoman

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 07:03am
<p>This combination of photos shows Kashmala Tariq (L) and Fauzia Viqar. — Pictures via Twitter</p>

This combination of photos shows Kashmala Tariq (L) and Fauzia Viqar. — Pictures via Twitter

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudswoman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace.

Ms Viqar is former member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) from Punjab and played an active role for the betterment of the women and protecting their rights.

The president made the new appointment after the completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudswoman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Section 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

Last year in June the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a notice to Federal Ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq for continuing to work despite the end of her tenure. The IHC had also sent a notice to the law ministry.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023

