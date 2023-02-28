DAWN.COM Logo

Moody’s slashes Pakistan’s credit rating to Caa3 — lowest in 3 decades

Reuters | Tahir Sherani Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:50pm

Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two more notches to ‘Caa3’ — the lowest in three decades — amid international loan negotiations, saying the country’s increasingly fragile liquidity “significantly raises default risks”.

The agency also changed the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

The government has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $1 billion loan, which has been pending since late last year over policy issues.

It is part of a stalled $6.5bn bailout package, originally approved in 2019.

A payment by the IMF may help to cover Pakistan’s immediate needs, Moody’s said, but warned that “weak governance and heightened social risks impede Pakistan’s ability to continually implement the range of policies that would secure large amounts of financing.”

Islamabad has been undertaking key measures such as raising taxes and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate to secure the funds to avert an economic crisis.

The rating agency also said that there is “very limited visibility” on Pakistan’s sources of financing for its “sizeable external payments needs” beyond the life of the current IMF programme that ends in June 2023.

Pushed to the brink by last year’s devastating floods, Pakistan has reserves barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed Pakistan’s central bank may hike rates by 200 basis points in an off-cycle meeting this week to unlock the IMF funds.

