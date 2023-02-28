Four injured in attack on Turbat FC post

GWADAR: Four people, including a security man and three civilians, were injured in a grande and rocket attack on an FC checkpoint in Turbat area, late on Monday night.

Police officials said miscreants riding a motorcycle hurled a grenade at a checkpoint of Frontier Corps at Jusak Board area. The armed men later fired RPGs at the post, leaving an FC soldier and three others wounded.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital. Police, counter-terrorism department and FC personnel later launched a search operation in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023