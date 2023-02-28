DAWN.COM Logo

Four injured in attack on Turbat FC post

Behram Baloch Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:30am

GWADAR: Four people, including a security man and three civilians, were injured in a grande and rocket attack on an FC checkpoint in Turbat area, late on Monday night.

Police officials said miscreants riding a motorcycle hurled a grenade at a checkpoint of Frontier Corps at Jusak Board area. The armed men later fired RPGs at the post, leaving an FC soldier and three others wounded.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital. Police, counter-terrorism department and FC personnel later launched a search operation in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...