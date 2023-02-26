DAWN.COM Logo

Dir TikToker kills father for taking away his mobile phone

Our Correspondent’ Published February 26, 2023 Updated February 26, 2023 07:04am

LOWER DIR: A young TikToker shot dead his father and injured his mother over their refusal to return his smart phone here on Saturday, relatives and the police said.

They said Hasnain’s father Sher Baz Khan, a taxi driver, had taken his mobile phone two days ago, and wanted his son to give up filming his TikTok videos, but the accused had been demanding his phone back.

The accused, after a brief exchange of harsh words, opened fire on his parents, killing his father on the spot and injuring his mother, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara, in critical condition.

The Mayar police arrested the accused within two hours of the murder, and recovered the pistol from him.

BODY FOUND: A seven-year-old child, identified as Ayan Khan, a resident of Sar Dargai, who went missing on Feb 22, was found dead on a hill in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station the other day.

Someone informed SHO Salim Shah about the presence of a body at the hill. The police said the body had multiple signs of torture. It was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

The police registered a case against unknown killer(s) and started investigation.

DONOR CONFERENCE: The Al-Khidmat Foundation, Lower Dir chapter on Saturday announced it will hold a donor conference in Timergara on March 18 to collect Rs50 million for carrying out its operations around the world, especially helping the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Speaking at a news conference at the Timergara Press Club, AKF central vice-president Fazal Mahmood, district president Hafizullah Khaksar and Jamaat-i-Islami tehsil president Malik Sher Bahadar said the foundation had so far sent relief items worth Rs500 million for the earthquake victims.

Mr Mahmood, who was part of a 47-member team, which recently returned from Turkiye, said the AKF volunteers remained engaged in relief and rescue activities in the quake-devastated country.

The AKF leaders appealed to wealthy people and philanthropists to extend financial support for smooth running of its activities across the globe.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023

