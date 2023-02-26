‘Jail Bharo’: Swati says he wasn’t there in Lahore to court arrest

BAHAWALPUR: In compliance with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench, a medical board examined two jailed PTI leaders Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Muhammad Madni Khan at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Saturday.

They were arrested during PTI’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” in Lahore the other day.

Talking to the media at the BVH, Senator Azam Swati said he did not court his arrest in Lahore. He said he had only reached the venue to extend his moral and political support to the PTI leaders who courted arrest.

BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir Bokhari told Dawn an eight-member medical board was constituted on the orders of the LHC Bahawalpur Bench which examined Senator Azam Swati and Muhammad Khan Madni at the kidney centre and conducted their various medical and laboratory tests.

The board will compile its medical reports which the MS would submit to the Bahawalpur Bench on Monday.

According to PTI lawyers, both detained party leaders would be produced in the LHC on Monday when the BVH MS would also submit their medical reports.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023