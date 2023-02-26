DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2023

‘Jail Bharo’: Swati says he wasn’t there in Lahore to court arrest

A Correspondent Published February 26, 2023 Updated February 26, 2023 09:46am

BAHAWALPUR: In compliance with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench, a medical board examined two jailed PTI leaders Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Muhammad Madni Khan at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Saturday.

They were arrested during PTI’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” in Lahore the other day.

Talking to the media at the BVH, Senator Azam Swati said he did not court his arrest in Lahore. He said he had only reached the venue to extend his moral and political support to the PTI leaders who courted arrest.

BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir Bokhari told Dawn an eight-member medical board was constituted on the orders of the LHC Bahawalpur Bench which examined Senator Azam Swati and Muhammad Khan Madni at the kidney centre and conducted their various medical and laboratory tests.

The board will compile its medical reports which the MS would submit to the Bahawalpur Bench on Monday.

According to PTI lawyers, both detained party leaders would be produced in the LHC on Monday when the BVH MS would also submit their medical reports.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Under pressure
Updated 26 Feb, 2023

Under pressure

It is time for the Supreme Court to look farther beyond.
Cricket quarrel
26 Feb, 2023

Cricket quarrel

THE dispute between the caretaker Punjab government and the Pakistan Cricket Board over who should foot the security...
Ukraine anniversary
26 Feb, 2023

Ukraine anniversary

A YEAR after the Russian military rumbled into Ukraine, the conflict is locked in a stalemate, with neither side...
PTI’s foibles
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

PTI’s foibles

It seems safe to say that Imran overplayed his hand by moving forward with ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.
Balochistan’s misery
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

Balochistan’s misery

Though the establishment talks of multibillion-rupee projects, supposed fruits of development have yet to reach the people who face a far grimmer reality.
Toshakhana details
25 Feb, 2023

Toshakhana details

As the government works on a law, it should not forget the gifts received and retained by military officers and judges, too, from foreign dignitaries.