DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2023

2 policemen martyred, 2 injured in Khuzdar remote control blast: police

Ismail Sasoli Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 11:07pm
<p>A photo of the vehicle that was targeted in a blast in Khuzdar on Saturday. — Photo by author</p>

A photo of the vehicle that was targeted in a blast in Khuzdar on Saturday. — Photo by author

At least two policemen were martyred and another two injured in a “remote-controlled blast” in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to a police official.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli told Dawn.com that Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso’s security squad was targeted near the Jhalawan Complex in a “remote-controlled blast”.

He said one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

“SP Khuzdar’s squad was patrolling in the area when the blast occurred,” SHO Sasoli said, adding that additional police contingents reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.

“A search operation is currently underway,” the SHO added.

CM Bizenjo orders ‘foolproof security’ of area

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences to the families of those martyred and injured.

“Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise our security forces,” he said. “The people of Balochistan are standing side by side with the security forces”.

Bizenjo added that the menace of terrorism will be defeated.

He also prayed for the injured policemen and issued instructions that the best medical facilities be provided to them.

“Steps should be taken for foolproof security of the area,” he ordered.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the blast and instructed the district administration to provide medical treatment to the injured.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s foibles
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

PTI’s foibles

It seems safe to say that Imran overplayed his hand by moving forward with ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.
Balochistan’s misery
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

Balochistan’s misery

Though the establishment talks of multibillion-rupee projects, supposed fruits of development have yet to reach the people who face a far grimmer reality.
Toshakhana details
25 Feb, 2023

Toshakhana details

As the government works on a law, it should not forget the gifts received and retained by military officers and judges, too, from foreign dignitaries.
Austerity measures
Updated 24 Feb, 2023

Austerity measures

It remains to be seen how the provincial govts and the judiciary respond to austerity measures.
Red herring
24 Feb, 2023

Red herring

IT was a smoke-and-mirrors saga that was bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, and so it has...
Kabul visit
24 Feb, 2023

Kabul visit

ONE of the major reasons behind the recent spate of TTP violence is that besides having fighters and facilitators...