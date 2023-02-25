2 policemen martyred, 2 injured in Khuzdar remote control blast: police

At least two policemen were martyred and another two injured in a “remote-controlled blast” in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to a police official.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli told Dawn.com that Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso’s security squad was targeted near the Jhalawan Complex in a “remote-controlled blast”.

He said one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

“SP Khuzdar’s squad was patrolling in the area when the blast occurred,” SHO Sasoli said, adding that additional police contingents reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.

“A search operation is currently underway,” the SHO added.

CM Bizenjo orders ‘foolproof security’ of area

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences to the families of those martyred and injured.

“Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise our security forces,” he said. “The people of Balochistan are standing side by side with the security forces”.

Bizenjo added that the menace of terrorism will be defeated.

He also prayed for the injured policemen and issued instructions that the best medical facilities be provided to them.

“Steps should be taken for foolproof security of the area,” he ordered.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the blast and instructed the district administration to provide medical treatment to the injured.