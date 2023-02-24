Complaint filed with SJC against Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: A Lahore-based lawyer has filed a reference against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking an inquiry into his assets.

Mian Dawood, the complainant, requested the SJC to initiate proceedings against the Supreme Court judge under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The reference alleged that the judge used his “influence to facilitate” his sons and a daughter studying abroad and to get “financial gains” from Zahid Rafique, a businessman.

Mian Dawood, the petitioner, further stated that the judge “openly flaunts his relations with the PTI and its leader Imran Khan. He claims to be deadly against other political parties due to his personal grudges.

“Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, has admitted during private conversations that Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi favours PTI.”

Mian Dawood submitted the transcript of a leaked audio conversation, purportedly bet­ween Justice Naqvi and Parvez Elahi.

