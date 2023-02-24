Rs45bn needed to complete 21pc work of K-IV, PCIC told

KARACHI: The Sindh government will approach the federal government for release of Rs45 billion to meet the ongoing expenditures on the much-awaited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV, it emerged on Thursday.

The 10th Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar and others, was told that the overall progress of the K-IV project was 10 per cent and more funds were required to achieve 21pc progress so that the pace of the project could be continued.

It was pointed out that Rs23.1bn was released for the ongoing K-IV works and the amount had been utilised and now Rs45bn more was required to meet the ongoing expenditures.

K-IV Project Director Amir Mughal said the works being carried out by Wapda included the construction of an intake structure for 650 million gallons per day (MGD) at Keenjhar Lake, establishment of a gravity channel of 650MGD to Keenjhar Pumping Complex, the establishment of Keenjhar Pumping Complex with the installation of two pumping stations, each one of 130MGD, development of pressurised pipeline conveyance with all appurtenant structures (260MGD), and three reservoirs and filtration plants.

The chief minister told the meeting that he would request the federal government to release the funds so that the pace of the project could be continued.

Murad says he will ask federal govt to release funds for water project

Irrigation Secretary Sohail Qureshi told the meeting the K-IV was launched for an additional discharge of 1,200 cusecs and a scheme for the lining of KB Feeder had been sent to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for further action.

The CM said that he would talk to Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal for its approval.

The meeting also discussed the progress on Malir Expressway. The meeting was informed that military authorities did not allow lifting of material from the river bed and this was hampering the progress of the project.

The corps commander directed his team to resolve the matter. He added that the project was important and should be completed without any issues.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi nullahs. It was informed that the number of Locally Displaced Persons (LDPs) had increased from 6,258 to 6,932.

The chief minister approved the additional 674 LDPs and change of name or payment of rental support.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023