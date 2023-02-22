Two dozen booked for torture of journalist in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police on Tuesday registered a case against two dozen people for alleged torture of a journalist.

Complainant Liaqat Hussain alias Tehsin Bukhari, a crime reporter working with daily Qoum, in first information report said he was on his duty with some other journalists and a building inspector of district council Arshad Sial to cover an issue of land grabbers near Islamia University (RYK campus) on Monday.

He said when they reached Tibba Gharibabad,

Sial started to get the state land retrieved from grabbers. The complainant said he started coverage of the issue. In the meantime, Irfan alias Bubloo, Shakeel Bora, Sheikh Manzoor, Muhammad Hanif and Kashif with more than 20 unidentified people came there and started abusing them. Later Hanif held them hostage in a car and moved towards Chak 5-P.

Two motorcyclists stopped the car, threatened them and later some 20 men carrying arms, bamboos and sticks reached there. They dragged him out of the car and started slapping him.

He alleged that Kashif beat him with the butt of a Kalanshnikov due to which he got injuries to his eye. They also took away Rs27,300, a watch and his cell phone. Some locals rescued him from the suspects.

Airport police have registered a case under sections 341, 148, 149, 506B and 379 of Pakistan Penal Code. Police were conducting raids for arrests.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2023